NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 122 Posts Starts; Here's How To Apply

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 | npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released notification for the recruitment of Deputy Manager 2025. The registration process started from November 7, 2025 and will be concluded on November 27, 2025. Applicants can apply on the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

There are 122 open positions. The breakdown by post is:

1. Deputy Manager (HR): 31

2. Deputy Manager (F&A): 48

3. Deputy Manager (C&MM): 34

4. Deputy Manager (Legal): 1

5. Junior Hindi Translator (JHT): 8

Note: The PSU executive pay scale will be used to compensate selected applicants, together with allowances and other incentives.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Anyone having an engineering degree or a similar professional certificate in the field can apply for the job. According to NPCIL standards, candidates must also have a medical exam.

As of November 27, 2025, the age limit for the posts of Deputy Manager (HR), Deputy Manager (F&A), Deputy Manager (C&MM), and Deputy Manager (Legal) is 18 to 30 years. For the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), the age limit is between 21 and 30 years.

Read the official notification here

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the NPCIL careers website at npcilcareers.co.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Apply Online” link and finish the registration process by providing the basic details.

Step 3: Next, use the generated credentials to log in.

Step 4: Now, enter the details such as educational qualifications, work experience (if applicable), and personal details.

Step 5: After this, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Only male applicants from the General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- for the Deputy Manager Post or Rs. 150/- for the Jr. Hindi Translator Post. Women, SC/ST candidates, PwBD applicants, ex-servicemen, dependents of defence personnel killed in action (DODPKIA), and NPCIL employees do not have to pay the application cost.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of a written or online test and an interview or personal assessment.