Bihar, Telangana Schools Closed On November 14 Due To Bye-Elections Voting Counts; Polling Underway

Bihar, Telangana Schools Closed | Canva

Bihar, Telangana School Closed News: Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed on November 14, 2025, due to the bye-elections vote counting. However, today, November 11 also the schools are closed due to bye-elections polling. Collector and District Magistrate Harichandana Dasari of Hyderabad said that government offices and schools that are polling places will not have classes. On November 14, 2025, the counting will take place.

The bye-election is taking place in the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the Hyderabad district. All polling and counting centres were closed on November 10 and 11. Whereas, it will be closed on November 14 as well. These holidays will be designated as a paid holiday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that November 11, the day of the election, will be a paid holiday for all eligible voters who work in commerce, trade, industry, or other places. This applies to bye-elections that are going on in eight assembly constituencies in seven states and Union Territories.

“As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of the poll,” according to PTI, the EC said in a statement.

Officials stated that all polling places will have live webcasting and drone surveillance for safety. To make sure that voting goes smoothly, about 1,761 police officers and eight CISF companies will be sent out.

58 people are running, but the main fight will be between the Congress, the BJP, and the BRS. The BJP has chosen L. Deepak Reddy, the BRS has chosen Sunita Gopinath (the widow of the late MLA Gopinath), and the Congress has chosen Naveen Yadav, who is backed by AIMIM. The voting is ongoing today and will be concluded at 6:00 p.m. today, and the counting of votes will occur on November 14, 2025.