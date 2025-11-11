IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details

IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: The IAF AFCAT 2026 announcement has been made public by the Indian Air Force. The direct application link for the Air Force Common Admission Test is available on the IAF AFCAT's official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.
Direct link for official notification
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Important dates
Registration start date: November 17, 2025
Registration end date: December 14, 2025
Exam mode: Online (Computer-Based Test)
AFCAT 2026 exam date: January 31, 2026
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility criteria
Nationality: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.
Age Limit:
Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2007).
With Commercial Pilot Licence (DGCA India): Upper age limit relaxed to 26 years (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).
Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).
Educational Qualification:
Flying Branch: Graduation with at least 50% marks and a minimum of 50% in Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level.
Ground Duty (Technical): Engineering degree required.
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Graduation in any discipline accepted.
Additional Requirements:
Candidates must meet Indian Air Force (IAF) medical and physical fitness standards.
Must follow IAF rules regarding tattoos and overall health.
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Application fees
Exam Fee: ₹550 + GST
Mode of Payment: Online only
Accepted Payment Methods: Credit card, debit card, or net banking via the payment gateway
Not Accepted: Cash, cheques, or demand drafts (DD) will not be accepted for payment
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Steps to register
Candidates who meet the requirements can register online for the AFCAT-1 by completing these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Step 2: Enter your personal information.
Step 3: Upload documentation, a signature, and a photo in accordance with the requirements
Step 4: Pay the online application fee
Step 5: Examine and submit the form
Step 6: Save the confirmation for your records.
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Exam details
AFCAT-I 2026: Exam Details
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 300
Exam Duration: 2 hours
Question Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)
Language of Exam: English only
Mode of Exam: Online (Computer-Based Test)
Candidates can visit the IAF AFCAT official website for more details.