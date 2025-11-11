47th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards to Honour Gandhian Warriors on November 13, Celebrating Selfless Service and National Spirit

Jamnalal Bajaj and Mahatma Gandhi |

Mumbai: The prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards, now in their 47th edition, returns on November 13, 2025, to honor individuals whose work exemplifies Gandhian ideals and humanitarian services as well as propagates Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s lifetime contribution to Gandhian constructive programmes, who was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi as his fifth son. Instituted in memory of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, the awards continue to spotlight transformative contributions that uplift communities and nurture social change.

This year, the function will be graced with the presence of Chief Guest HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj. The acclaimed winners will be felicitated at a special function that will be presided over by Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation; Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of the Foundation; and Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, FRS, Trustee & Chairman of the Council of Advisers of the Foundation, in Mumbai.

This year’s ceremony also marks a moment of reflection, being the first awards held without the presence of Late Shri Madhur Bajaj, Trustee of the Foundation, who departed earlier this year, in April. His enduring commitment to the Foundation’s values continues to guide its path forward.

So far, the Foundation, since its inception, has received an overwhelming response of over 7800 nominations from across 25 states and 2 UTs of India & 70 countries. To date, 143 individuals in national categories and 37 in the international category have been felicitated with the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards by the Foundation. This award is presented to honor and motivate the unprecedented contributions of individuals towards the upliftment and development of society, rural communities, and the nation at large.

Each recipient is honored with a Citation, a Trophy, and a Cash prize of Rs. 20,00,000/- (its equivalent in foreign exchange for the International Award).

Manmohan Singh felicitating Jamnalal_Bajaj Awardee in 2001 |

The four prime categories of awards include three National Awards and one International Award:

1. Constructive Work—Recognizes the substantial constructive work focusing on Mahatma Gandhi’s 18 constructive programmes to create a self-reliant community.

2. Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development—Recognizes the substantial contributions in the field of application of science and technology that are relevant, accessible, and affordable to the weaker sections of society and that have created an impact on rural and tribal development.

3. Development and Welfare of Women and Children (exclusively for women)—Recognizes the substantial contributions towards development and welfare of women and children, focusing on areas like education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc.

4. Promoting of Gandhian Values Outside India (International Award)—Recognizes the outstanding work of foreign individuals in proliferating Gandhiji’s vision in areas like non-violence, peace, harmony, brotherhood, and moral conscience.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee felicitating Jamnalal Bajaj Awardee in 1998 |

Shri Jamnalal Bajaj was adopted by Mahatma Gandhi as his fifth son and was the alter ego of the Mahatma in the Gandhian Constructive Movement. The Foundation continues to serve the ideals to which Shri Jamnalalji had dedicated his life to and promotes the kind of Gandhian constructive activities in which he himself was deeply involved during his lifetime.

Chairman of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Shekhar Bajaj shares, “The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards have become a powerful platform for spotlighting individuals who bring Gandhian values to life through action. By doubling the prize amount in honor of Shri Ramkrishna Bajaj’s centenary, we not only commemorate his legacy but also reaffirm our commitment to nurturing changemakers who are shaping a more equitable and compassionate world.”

Kailash Satyarthi, Trustee of Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, states, “This award is not just a tradition; it’s a legacy of hope. Through the inspiring work of its recipients, the Foundation continues to spread Gandhiji’s message and Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s enduring vision.”

Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, FRS, Trustee & Chairman of the Council of Advisers of the Foundation, states, “For nearly five decades, the Foundation has celebrated individuals who exemplify Gandhiji’s values. Shri Jamnalalji’s unwavering dedication to social upliftment continues to guide our mission today.

The Pre-Awards Process

There are four Selection Committees, one for each award, which undertakes a rigorous evaluation and time-consuming selection process. All the nominations received from across the country and from abroad are evaluated thoroughly to generate a nominee shortlist. An assessment report is prepared after each shortlisted nominee is personally visited by the Trustee & Hon. Director of the Foundation who is also a Bajaj family member, a few Selection Committee Members, and the Secretary of the Foundation. The thorough analysis of these assessment reports then gives out the top three nominations. A final awardee is selected in each category unanimously by the Council of Advisers from these top three nominations, which are then invariably acknowledged by the Trustees.

About the Awards

The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation continues to work towards propagating Gandhian values and Shri Jamnalal Bajaj’s ideologies. The awards for Constructive Work and Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development, instituted in 1978, and Development and Welfare of Women and Children, introduced in 1980 in the memory of Padma Vibhushan Smt. Jankidevi Bajaj, wife of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, are given to Indian nationals. The International Award, instituted in 1988 in commemoration of the birth centennial of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, is presented to an individual with foreign nationality for promoting Gandhian values outside India.