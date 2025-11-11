Delhi-NCR Schools To Go Hybrid For Classes Up To 5 As GRAP 3 Pollution Curbs Begin

The authorities have enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR amidst escalating air pollution levels in the national capital. The decision has been made following a sharp deterioration in air quality. The AQI rose from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'severe' reading of the season.

An AQI ranging from 301 to 400 on the air quality scale falls into the category of ‘very poor’, while anything above 400 falls under the category of ‘severe’.

Schools May Switch to Hybrid Mode for Lower Classes

Under the GRAP Stage III measures, schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR could shift to hybrid or online classes to avoid children's exposure to toxic air. Though an official order is awaited, schools and parents have been advised to remain alert for updates from the local authorities.

The Education Department is also expected to issue fresh directions soon regarding offline and online attendance.

Major Restrictions Under GRAP Stage III

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented various emergency measures to curb pollution sources in the region:

-Ban on all non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, and open trench digging.

-Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

-Suspension of the operations of RMC plants and non-essential diesel-run goods vehicles.

-Advisory to private offices for the adoption of work-from-home or hybrid mode to decrease vehicular emissions.

Essential Projects Remain Exempt

Works related to railways, metro workings, airports, defence, sanitation and healthcare infrastructure are the essential projects which are allowed to continue under GRAP Stage III. However, strict dust control and waste management guidelines have been made compulsory at the sites by the authorities.