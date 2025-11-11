IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Represents India at Prestigious Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 In Berlin

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Represents India at Prestigious Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 | X @IITKgp

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty was the "only invited academic head of an Indian institute" to participate in the prestigious 'Falling Walls Science Summit 2025' in Berlin, an official said on Monday.

The summit, held last week, convenes Nobel laureates, innovators, global policymakers and university leaders to discuss transformative ideas shaping the future of science and technology, he said.

Representing IIT-Kharagpur and India, Chakraborty showcased the institute's frontier research and innovation ecosystem, "emphasising its role as a global driver of interdisciplinary science, sustainable technology and inclusive innovation", an institute spokesperson said.

Read Also Delhi-NCR Schools To Go Hybrid For Classes Up To 5 As GRAP 3 Pollution Curbs Begin

A proud moment for 🇮🇳 & @IITKgp!



Our Director, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, represented IIT Kharagpur at the Falling Walls Science Summit 2025, Berlin, presenting our vision for globally collaborative and inclusive science.



Strengthening IIT Kharagpur’s global partnerships in… pic.twitter.com/aoCbI7UVOL — IIT Kharagpur (@IITKgp) November 10, 2025

Read Also BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

Chakraborty positioned IIT-Kharagpur as a future-ready institution advancing education, research and innovation through deep international partnerships, he said.

"It was an honour to represent IIT-Kharagpur and India at this global confluence of ideas. The spirit of collaboration and innovation at 'Falling Walls' reinforces our mission to build IIT-Kharagpur as a global nexus of science, technology, and societal transformation," Chakraborty said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)