 IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Represents India at Prestigious Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 In Berlin
Education

IIT-Kharagpur Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty was the only Indian academic leader invited to the Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 in Berlin. He showcased the institute’s cutting-edge research and innovation, highlighting its role in interdisciplinary science, sustainable technology, and global collaboration.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Represents India at Prestigious Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 | X @IITKgp

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty was the "only invited academic head of an Indian institute" to participate in the prestigious 'Falling Walls Science Summit 2025' in Berlin, an official said on Monday.

The summit, held last week, convenes Nobel laureates, innovators, global policymakers and university leaders to discuss transformative ideas shaping the future of science and technology, he said.

Representing IIT-Kharagpur and India, Chakraborty showcased the institute's frontier research and innovation ecosystem, "emphasising its role as a global driver of interdisciplinary science, sustainable technology and inclusive innovation", an institute spokesperson said.

Chakraborty positioned IIT-Kharagpur as a future-ready institution advancing education, research and innovation through deep international partnerships, he said.

"It was an honour to represent IIT-Kharagpur and India at this global confluence of ideas. The spirit of collaboration and innovation at 'Falling Walls' reinforces our mission to build IIT-Kharagpur as a global nexus of science, technology, and societal transformation," Chakraborty said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

