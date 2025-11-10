HTET 2025 Results Declared For PRT, TGT, And PGT At bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

HTET 2025 Results: The HTET 2025 results for PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3) were released today, November 10, 2025, by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). The official website, bseh.org.in, has a link to the HTET results. By login into their registered accounts with their registration number and birthdate, candidates who took the test can view their Haryana TET results.

HTET 2025 Results: For all three teaching levels, the Haryana TET Result 2025 has been made public:

• Level 1 (PRT): For instructing Grades I–V

• Level 2 (TGT): Used to instruct Classes VI–VIII

• Level 3 (PGT): For instructing students in Classes IX–XII

HTET 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Those who took the test can download the Haryana HTET result 2025 by following the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.bsehhtet.com or bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "HTET Result 2025" link.

Step 3: There will be a login page visible.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: The screen will display the HTET scorecard.

Step 6: Download it, then take a print out.

Direct link to check the result

HTET 2025 Results: Qualifying marks

To pass the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025, candidates must score the minimum marks set by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The qualifying marks vary by category:

General Category:

Minimum Marks: 90 out of 150

Qualifying Percentage: 60%

SC & Physically Challenged (Haryana Residents):

Minimum Marks: 83 out of 150

Qualifying Percentage: 55%

SC & Differently Abled (Other States):

Minimum Marks: 90 out of 150

Qualifying Percentage: 60%

These are the minimum qualifying marks candidates need to be declared HTET qualified.

HTET 2025 Results: What's next?

Following the declaration of the results, candidates who qualify must complete the next steps as per BSEH guidelines:

Undergo Biometric Verification:

Qualified candidates must appear for biometric verification as per the schedule and rules laid down by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to confirm their identity.

Obtain HTET Eligibility Certificate:

After successful verification, candidates can download or collect their HTET eligibility certificate, which serves as proof of qualification.

Use the Certificate for Teaching Applications:

Candidates can then use their valid HTET certificate to apply for teaching positions (PRT, TGT, and PGT) in Haryana government and aided schools.

Following successful biometric verification, candidates who are eligible for the HTET 2025 will obtain the HTET Eligibility Certificate. Interestingly, the HTET certificate is now lifetime valid, thus eligible applicants can utilise it for several Haryana teaching recruitment efforts without having to retake the test.