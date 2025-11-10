Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes 5,550 Teacher Appointment Letters, 8,799 Tablets To Educators Under Shikshak Samal Package

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | X @jayanta_malla

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday presented appointment letters to 5,550 TET-qualified candidates for the posts of Lower Primary and Upper Primary teachers at a function held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

According to a release, out of the total number of candidates, 3,800 have been appointed as Lower Primary teachers and 1,750 as Upper Primary teachers.

At the same event, the Chief Minister also distributed 8,799 (mobile) tablets among teachers under the Shikshak Samal Package and launched the distribution of 4,280 tablets among students under the Aarohan Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister CM Sarma said that during the last election, he had promised that one lakh youth would be given government jobs if his party formed the government.

He stated that before him, 14 Chief Ministers had served Assam, but none of the governments during their tenure had provided more than 20,000-25,000 appointments. Moreover, even after appointments, many faced corruption allegations, court cases, and administrative complications that made it difficult for the new appointees to gain job security and salaries.

CM Sarma mentioned that since the 1980s, the process of getting a government job in Assam had been a complex task due to political favouritism and irregularities.

"As a result, many recruitment drives ended up in court or administrative wrangles. Hence, when he promised to provide one lakh jobs, even the opposition and some within the government called it unrealistic," the Chief Minister said.

However, remaining steadfast in his goal, he formed a cabinet committee after assuming office to examine and execute this mission.

"After round of discussions, the government identified that the education, health, and police departments required a large number of teachers, doctors, nurses, and police personnel. The government has so far been able to appoint 1,21,243 candidates during its tenure," the Chief Minister added.

"With an additional 5,550 appointments in the teaching sector, the total number of appointments has now increased to 1,26,793. Because the recruitment process was completely transparent and merit-based, there was no dissatisfaction or legal challenge against it. The government has already surpassed its one lakh job target and will soon cross the 1.5 lakh mark," he said.

Even the opposition, he noted, no longer questions the recruitment process in the Assembly.

"The corruption and nepotism were once common in government appointments, but those days are now over. The youth of Assam now firmly believe that they can earn government jobs through merit and hard work, while those who do not get such jobs, are also being supported through self-employment opportunities by various government welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the semiconductor project in Jagiroad, the Chief Minister stated that Assam is witnessing rapid industrial growth, from Namrup to Chapar, with industries like the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, the Numaligarh Bio-Refinery, the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project, and the Chapar Thermal Power Project all set to change the industrial landscape of the state.

"These industries require skilled human resources, and therefore, the government is appointing trained teachers," he said.

He asked the newly appointed teachers to take up this noble responsibility seriously, emphasising the need for a strong and stable education system to instil hope among the students.

Sarma further mentioned that the State government has initiated major educational reforms, including the construction of new high schools, setting up schools inside tea gardens, establishing women's colleges in remote areas, and founding several new universities.

He cited the foundation of the Shaheed Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur as an example of this educational revolution.

The Chief Minister also observed that the present government has taken the lead in establishing 16 new universities, thereby significantly increasing the number of educational institutions and teaching posts.

CM Sarma stated that since taking charge as Education Minister in 2012, more than 1.5 lakh teachers have been appointed through a transparent and fair process, inspiring confidence and motivation among the youth. Over the past few years, government education in the state has undergone major positive changes, with many students who had left schooling returning to government institutions.

Congratulating the newly appointed teachers, the Chief Minister said that society continues to hold high expectations from teachers.

He urged them to teach with sincerity, integrity, and a sense of responsibility, to become role models for others. He also appealed to the teachers to take care of their parents and, if possible, consider enrolling their own children in the schools where they teach.

The event was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture U G Brahma, Chief Executive Member of the Mising Autonomous Council Parmananda Chayengia, Chairperson of the State Council of Educational Research and Training Nirada Devi, and other senior officials of the government.

