UGC NET 2025: NTA Opens Application Correction Window Today; Edit Details Till November 12 At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction process for the UGC NET December 2025 session from today, November 10. Candidates who registered successfully can now make corrections to the application forms through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to NTA, the correction window will remain open till November 12, 2025 (11:50 PM). It has been mentioned that candidates will be able to modify certain information like date of birth, category, father's name and mother's name. However, a few fields, such as the candidate's name, gender, photograph, signature, mobile number, email ID, address, and exam city, will not be editable.

The correction link will be activated at 10 AM today, and applicants may need to pay an additional fee as per the changes. The fee payments can be done online via credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Details

The UGC NET December 2025 examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The detailed date-wise and shift-wise schedule for each subject is yet to be announced. The test will comprise two papers, containing only objective-type questions, to be held in a single three-hour session without breaks.

It has been urged by NTA that candidates should verify every particular in their applications carefully to avoid any discrepancies after the examination or admission is over.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Here's How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link UGC NET December Exam 2025 correction window on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, click on the application form link and make the required changes

Step 5: Pay the required fee and click on the submit button.