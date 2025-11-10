WB SI Admit Card 2025 Released For PMT And PET At wbpolice.gov.in; Steps To Download And Key Guidelines

Canva

WB SI Admit Card 2025: The WB SI admit card 2025 for the next Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been formally announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), signalling an important stage in the hiring process for Sub-Inspectors throughout the state.

Hall passes are now available for download on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in, for candidates who passed the preliminary written exam.

Since the registration window opened on March 9, 2024, and closed on April 7, 2024, hundreds of candidates have applied for the recruitment drive, which intends to fill 1,131 Sub-Inspector positions.

WB SI Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the WB SI admit card 2025 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to wbpolice.gov.in, the WBPRB's official website.

Step 2: Select the "WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PET, PMT" link.

Step 3: On the page that is redirected, provide the necessary login information.

Step 4: To get your admission card, submit the information.

Step 5: Before downloading, carefully check all the information.

Step 6: Make a printout to show at the exam location.

WB SI Admit Card 2025: Guidelines

Exam Date:

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will begin on November 17, 2025, at various centres across West Bengal.

Admit Card Requirement:

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam venue. Digital copies will not be accepted.

No Entry Without Hall Ticket:

Those who fail to produce their hall pass/admit card will not be permitted to take part in the physical tests.

Reporting Time:

Arrive at the test centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete verification procedures smoothly.

Venue Details:

Check the exam centre location carefully and plan travel in advance to avoid delays.

Dress Code:

Wear comfortable sportswear and shoes suitable for physical activities during PMT and PET.

WB SI Admit Card 2025: Selection process

Multi-Stage Evaluation:

The selection process is multi-tiered, designed to assess candidates’ physical fitness, mental ability, and suitability for uniformed service.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT):

Candidates’ height, weight, and chest measurements are verified as per official standards.

Only those meeting the prescribed measurements qualify for the next stage.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Candidates must participate in physical activities such as running, endurance tasks, and strength-based exercises.

This stage evaluates stamina, agility, and overall physical fitness, key attributes for police service.

Candidates who clear the physical rounds proceed to written tests, interviews, and document verification (as applicable) to ensure overall merit and eligibility.

For the full information of the WB SI recruitment procedure 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website.