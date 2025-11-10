 9-Year-Old’s Death At Jaipur School Under Scrutiny As Police Note Cleaned Scene, Missing Bloodstains
Police investigating the death of nine-year-old Amayra at Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School have flagged irregularities after finding the area where she fell cleaned before their arrival. CCTV footage showed her climbing a railing before the fall. Her parents alleged long-term bullying and school negligence, prompting an FIR and demands for a thorough investigation.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Jaipur Schoolgirl's Suicide Case | Image: X

In a disturbing turn of events, the investigation into the death of nine-year-old Amayra, who allegedly died by suicide after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, has taken a new angle. According to the India Today report, police sources revealed that the spot where the girl fell had been cleaned before their arrival, with no visible bloodstains found at the scene.

Scene Cleaned Before Police Arrival

According to police officials, the area beneath the fourth-floor railing, where Amayra reportedly fell, appeared to have been wiped clean before investigators reached the spot. The absence of bloodstains or other forensic evidence has raised concerns over possible tampering with the scene, prompting further inquiry.

CCTV Footage Shows Final Moments

CCTV footage from November 1 shows the Class 4 student climbing onto a railing before falling nearly 48 feet. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Parents Allege Bullying, Negligence by School

According to the India Today report, Amayra’s parents alleged that their daughter had repeatedly complained about being bullied at school, including on the day of the incident. “Everyone seems to be having a problem with her. She is frightened and doesn’t want to go to school from tomorrow,” her mother had texted the class teacher earlier. Despite this, the family claims no action was taken by the school authorities.

Father Alleges Cover-Up and Police Delay

Vijay, Amayra’s father, expressed suspicion over the pace of the investigation, alleging attempts to shield the school. “The delay shows something is being covered up. The school is powerful and influential. If police properly question those 20 students and the teacher, everything will become clear,” he said, as reported by India Today.

FIR Filed; Parents’ Association Demands Action

The family has lodged an FIR against the school administration, demanding accountability from the teaching staff. The Joint Parents’ Association of Rajasthan also alleged that the child had been bullied for over a year and has called for strict legal action.

