Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met the newly elected Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) office bearers, who hail from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

DUSU President Aryan Mann, Secretary Kunal Chaudhary, and Joint Secretary Deepika Jha met CM Gupta at the Jan Seva Sadan in the national capital.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Tweet

"In the Delhi University Students Union elections 2025, the newly elected President of DUSU, Aryan Maan, who hoisted the flag of ABVP, along with Secretary Kunal Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, and the energetic comrades of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, paid an affectionate visit today at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan," Gupta posted on X.

She said that the victory of ABVP candidates in the DUSU polls represented a symbol of "tradition and struggle." "This victory is a living symbol of that tradition and struggle, which the ABVP had established decades ago with the mantra of 'knowledge, character, and unity'," Gupta said, adding, "This moment is extremely personal for me. The presidency of DUSU has been such a chapter in my journey that has defined the direction of service and dedication. Today, in these young people, I see the same energy and the same dedication that continues to be my constant inspiration for public service."

About The Delhi University Students' Union Election

The ABVP secured a decisive victory in the 2025 DUSU elections, winning three key posts: President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Vice President position.

According to the final results, ABVP's Aryan Maan clinched the post of President with 28,821 votes, defeating NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who managed 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.

In the Vice President's contest, NSUI's Rahul Jhansla secured a major win with 29,339 votes, defeating ABVP's Govind Tanwa, who polled 20,547. AISA-SFI's Sohan garnered 4,163 votes.

ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary won the post of Secretary with 23,779 votes, leaving behind AISA-SFI's Abhinandana with 9,535 votes and NSUI's Kabir with 9,525 votes.

For the Joint Secretary position, ABVP's Deepika Jha secured victory with 21,825 votes, surpassing NSUI's Lav Kush Badhana, who got 17,380 votes, while AISA-SFI's Abhishek received 8,425 votes.

