Kanpur, September 23: Sunlight streamed through the canopy of a banyan tree, students stood in orderly queues, and steaming plates of food were served. The scene at Kanpur’s Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) Chunniganj on Tuesday was nothing short of festive.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur’s Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) Chunniganj became the first school in Uttar Pradesh to provide daily free mid-day meals to female students in grades 9 to 12 on Tuesday, expanding the state’s existing program that previously covered only grades 6 to 8. The initiative, launched under Mission Shakti, now benefits 456 students and aims to improve both attendance and nutrition.

Inauguration by District Magistrate

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh inaugurated the scheme by personally dining with the students and also distributed school uniforms and shoes to all higher-grade girls. I

SKCON Kanpur and the Achintya Foundation have partnered with the administration to supply daily meals, with ISKCON capable of providing food to up to 5,000 people daily. The program is estimated to cost around Rs 20 lakh annually, supported by social organizations.

Attendance and Nutrition Goals

School Principal Mangalam Gupta noted that the school has 705 female students in total, including 249 in grades 6–8 who already receive meals via the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Attendance among higher grades, currently around 50%, is expected to improve with the availability of nutritious meals.

Linking Education and Health

District Magistrate Singh emphasized that linking education and nutrition aligns with CM Yogi’s Mission Shakti vision and will positively impact students’ health and learning. Experts say the Mid-Day Meal Scheme has historically reduced dropout rates and increased attendance, and this pilot program at GGIC Chunniganj may be extended to other schools in the district if successful. Present at the launch were DIOS Santosh Kumar Rai, social worker Disha Arora, other officials, and students.

Weekly Mid-Day Meal Menu

ISKCON's mid-day meal menu for the students of GGIC Chunniganj has been designed to balance nutrition with taste. Each day of the week will feature something new:

. Monday – Kadhi Pakora, Potato-Parwal, Rice, Roti

. Tuesday – Rice, Moong Dal, Roti, Soya Potato

. Wednesday – Rice, Arhar Dal, Roti, Chickpea Potato

. Thursday – Rice, Moong Dal Peel, Roti, Potato Sitaphal

. Friday – Rice, Roti, Chickpea, Halwa

. Saturday – Rice, Rajma, Mixed Vegetables, Roti

This variety will not only tickle the children's taste buds but will also improve their nutritional status.