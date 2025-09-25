Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow

Grand celebration marks Dr. R.K. Sinha’s 75th birthday at Shri Chitraguptdham in Lucknow |

Lucknow: The 75th birthday of Dr. R.K. Sinha, founder president of Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat and former Rajya Sabha member, was celebrated on Monday at Shri Chitraguptdham on the banks of the Gomti. The event was organised by Manoj Lal, advocate and state convenor of Sangat-Pangat, Uttar Pradesh.

The programme began around 4 pm with Ganesh Vandana, followed by the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan. A yajna and havan were performed by Pandit Satya Prakash Mishra for Dr. Sinha’s good health and long life. The rituals concluded with the aarti of Lord Ganesha, Shri Chitragupt, Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman.

Due to health reasons, Dr. Sinha could not attend the ceremony in person. However, his photograph was garlanded and tilak was offered, after which sweets were distributed among the gathering.

A notable feature of the event was a tree plantation drive carried out in Dr. Sinha’s name, adding an environmental message to the celebrations.

Several prominent personalities graced the occasion. Among them were Anup Srivastava, director of Maharshi Vidya Mandir; P.N. Sinha, former municipal commissioner and state president of Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha; Manoj Deengar, general secretary and secretary of Kayastha Foundation Trust; advocate Dilip Srivastava; Arvind Srivastava, treasurer; Sushil Srivastava of KP Trust; Ritu Khare with her team; Neeraj Srivastava, BJP Mandal president; Narendra Srivastava with his team; Anil Srivastava from Fatehpur, who joined virtually from abroad; Gyan Prakash Srivastava, president of Lucknow Transport Union (Chitragupt Transport); and Rakesh Srivastava, journalist with Kisan Mail News.

State Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar, who could not attend due to urgent commitments, conveyed his best wishes for Dr. Sinha’s long life over a phone call to Anup Srivastava.

The gathering concluded with collective prayers for Dr. R.K. Sinha’s good health, longevity and continued inspiration in social service.