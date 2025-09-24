Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains

PM Modi Flagging Off a Vande Bharat Express Train | File

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth approximately ₹1,08,468 crore, including the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

This nuclear power project, proposed on the banks of the Mahi River, will be completed under the Atomic Energy Mission at a cost of approximately ₹42,000 crore. PM Modi will also address a public meeting during the event.

Read Also Myanmar Enters Third Year Under Military Coup As Crisis Deepens Crisis Amid Civil War

On this occasion, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, the Vande Bharat Express train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, and the Udaipur–Chandigarh Express train. Appointment letters will also be handed out to 15,000 youth at the event.

This will be Modi's second visit to Rajasthan this year. He inaugurated 103 railway stations across the country, addressed a public meeting in Palana village, and visited the Deshnok Karni Mata temple on May 22.