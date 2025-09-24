 Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains

This nuclear power project, proposed on the banks of the Mahi River, will be completed under the Atomic Energy Mission at a cost of approximately ₹42,000 crore. PM Modi will also address a public meeting during the event.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Flagging Off a Vande Bharat Express Train | File

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth approximately ₹1,08,468 crore, including the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

This nuclear power project, proposed on the banks of the Mahi River, will be completed under the Atomic Energy Mission at a cost of approximately ₹42,000 crore. PM Modi will also address a public meeting during the event.

