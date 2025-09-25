Boyfriend Shoots Dead Minor Girlfriend And Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Getting Caught In UP's Bulandshahr | X

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), September 25: A shocking incident of fatal ending to a love story has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, where a youth killed his 14-year-old minor girlfriend by shooting her and later shot himself dead after being surrounded by police. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the police team reached the rented house where the couple was staying after being missing since September 20.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday in Dibai town of Bulandshahr. As per reports, the accused who has been identified as Prince alias Binny who was a resident of Bhagwanpur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, got into a relationship with the minor girl in Tajlehda village which falls under the Chhapar Police Station area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On September 20, Prince allegedly lured the girl away and took her to Dibai in Bulandshahr, where they started living in a rented house. The girl's father registered a case against Prince at Chhapar Police Station, accusing him of abducting his minor daughter. On September 24, Prince's uncle and the girl's relatives accompanied the Chhapar Police to the rented house in Dibai.

As soon as they arrived at the spot, Prince panicked and reportedly shot the girl in the head and immediately turned the gun on himself and killed himself. They both died on the spot due to the gunshot injury. They both had gunshot injuries in the head. The police recovered a gun and two empty bullet shells, one from the terrace where the incident occurred and the other was stuck inside the gun recovered from the crime scene.

The police confirmed that the dead bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is being taken. There are reports that the case has reported to Muzaffarnagar police as well as the incident reportedly occurred in their jurisdiction.