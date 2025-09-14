Caught Having S*x, Young Woman & Boyfriend Kill Her Grandmother With Grinding Stone In UP's Jalaun - VIDEO

Young Woman, Boyfriend Kill Her Grandmother With Grinding Stone After She Catches Them Having S*x In UP's Jalaun | FPJ

Jalaun, September 14: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend reportedly killed the woman's grandmother after she caught them red-handed having sex in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The young woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her 75-year-old grandmother. The boyfriend fled the spot after committing the crime and is absconding yet. However, the woman has been arrested.

Incident Details

As per reports from True Story, the police said that the incident occurred late at night when the woman identified as Pallavi was with her boyfriend Deepak. When Parama Devi heard noises, she entered the room and found the two together on a cot. Fearing that her grandmother would expose her relationship, Pallavi panicked. Together with Deepak, she allegedly struck her grandmother on the head with a grinding stone due to which the elderly woman died on the spot.

In an attempt to mislead the family, Pallavi raised an alarm shouting “thief, thief.” Her father later filed a case against unknown persons. But during investigation, the truth emerged. Pallavi was arrested, while her boyfriend Deepak is on the run and has been declared wanted.

Fear of Shame

Police say Pallavi admitted during questioning that she was terrified of “shame and dishonour.” She believed that if her grandmother revealed what she saw, her family and the entire village would humiliate her. This fear drove her to commit the crime in the heat of the moment.

Deepak, who is now absconding, is believed to have played a key role in the gruesome murder. According to police, he assured Pallavi that he would always stand by her. But on the night of the murder, after helping her commit the crime, he fled the pot and left her to face the consequences alone.