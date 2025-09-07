UP: Woman & 17-Year-Old Boy Kill 6 Year-Old Girl After She Saw Them In Compromising Position In Hathras; Accused Arrested | File photo

Hathras: A six-year-old girl was found dead in a well in the Hathras, leading to the arrest of a woman and the detention of a teenager. The woman allegedly confessed to murdering the girl after she saw them together in a compromising situation. The incident was reported from the Sikandra Rau Police Station area.



The girl had been missing since approximately 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 3, after leaving her home, where a function was taking place. Her body was discovered later that day at around 1:30 pm inside an abandoned well. It was found stuffed into a jute bag with a piece of cloth tied around her neck.



A post-mortem examination confirmed that her death was caused by strangulation. The woman, aged about 30, was found to have bite marks on her hand, which police believe were inflicted by the girl as she struggled to escape.

Police Statement



According to the police, the woman confessed to having been in a relationship with the 17-year-old boy for around three months. On the day of the incident, with her husband and mother-in-law away, she invited the boy to her home. The six-year-old girl is believed to have walked in on them.



Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh told PTI, “The girl had seen the arrested woman and the minor in a compromising position. The girl threatened to tell her father, and as she was leaving, the two strangled her to death."



He added that the pair “then killed her, stuffed her body in a sack, and threw it in an abandoned well."