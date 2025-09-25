 ₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO
Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:48 AM IST
Gorakhpur: The political spat between BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav intensified after the actor-turned-politician repeated his claim that goods are being sold at nearly half the price due to GST reforms. Speaking in Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan said a ₹3,000 jacket is available at ₹1,600, and invited Akhilesh to visit the local shop with him.

Akhilesh, however, dismissed the statement, calling it misleading. On social media, he posted that such remarks show ignorance, if not dishonesty. “These people may not be liars, but they are certainly ignorant,” he wrote.

Ravi Kishan countered by accusing Akhilesh of being out of touch with the realities of poverty. “For the poor, even a ₹10–20 saving is a big relief. You were born with a silver spoon, you can’t understand,” he said. The BJP MP further claimed that the opposition’s PDA alliance will fail in 2027 and defended the government’s stand on cases against Azam Khan, saying legal procedures are being followed.

“Not liar, rather ignorant”

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav used social media to mock BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s claim of heavy discounts due to GST reforms. Sharing a video clip of his statement, Akhilesh wrote that people making such unrealistic claims should avoid speaking altogether. “They may not be liars, but they are certainly ignorant,” he remarked. The SP chief suggested that leaders promoting such falsehoods will soon face reprimand from Delhi.

He urged citizens to take such leaders to markets to expose their “unreal” figures in public. According to Akhilesh, BJP leaders have set a “world record” in spreading misinformation.

