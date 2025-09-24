Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Congress Working Committee |

Patna: Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “huglomacy” had backfired, leaving India “diplomatically isolated and unable to secure its national interests” as it also claimed that special Intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar was yet another dirty trick from the BJP’s toolkit.

Congress top-notch leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders participated in the extended CWC meeting held at the state party headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram. Congress held its working committee meeting in Bihar after 85 years. The last CWC meeting was held in Ramgarhi in undivided Bihar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The BJP-RSS’s relentless attacks on the Constitution and the Republic have continued unabated. The fundamental principles of our democracy — liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice — are being demolished brick by brick,” the CWC observed in its resolution passed hours after the extended CWC meet, which was also attended by chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Kanhaiya Kumar briefed media persons after the extended CWC’s meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The revelation of large-scale vote chori and irregularities in our electoral rolls has shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy. The CWC resolved to salute Shri Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless Vote Chori and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy. This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit.”

The CWC reiterated its dire apprehension regarding the SIR in Bihar as yet another dirty trick from the BJP’s toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling to power. "Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities - the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar. Once their votes are taken away, they will also be deprived of their other rights - ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity,” it added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stating that it was 'profoundly worried' by the 'collapse of India’s foreign policy', CWC in the resolution stated, "Successive governments since independence have closely guarded our country's strategic autonomy, which is now being squandered as the government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China. President Trump continues to claim that he used trade with the US as a bargaining chip to coerce India into abruptly halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025 – a claim that the Modi government has refused to address with honesty. Despite the bargain, however, President Trump announced steep tariffs on Indian exports to the US - wreaking havoc on key industries that employ millions of our workers.”

“The government’s attempt to address this crisis with its recent reactionary tilt towards Beijing is a cure worse than the disease. China poses major threats to our territorial integrity, national security, and economic prosperity. Several official and unofficial sources have confirmed that the Chinese continue to occupy or deny India access to several key patrolling points and vast stretches of territory – despite the Prime Minister’s shameful clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he brazenly claimed that “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, nahi koi ghusa hua hai."