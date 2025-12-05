Pilot Body Slams DGCA For 'Selective' FDTL Relaxations To IndiGo, Says Safety Has Been Compromised

Indigo flight disruptions continue | ANI

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (APAI) has expressed its “profound concern and deep disappointment” over the selective dispensations granted to IndiGo Airlines for the implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations Civil Aviation Requirement (FDTL CAR Phase II). In a strong letter to the Director General of Civil Aviation, the Association said the decision “undermines the spirit of FDTL regulations and gravely compromises the safety of the flying public.” APAI is a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA).

IFALPA Flags Breach of Assurances

Capt. Sam Thomas, Director–IFALPA, said that during a November 24, 2025 meeting, it was “unequivocally agreed” that no exemption driven by commercial interests would be granted to any operator. “FDTL norms exist solely to safeguard human life, and any dilution exposes pilots, passengers, and aircraft to unacceptable risks,” he stated.

‘Selective Dispensation’ to IndiGo Questioned

The Association said the DGCA has extended a selective dispensation to IndiGo for Phase II implementation, permitting operations beyond the prescribed safety envelope. “On the pretext of passenger inconvenience, IndiGo is seeking relief despite knowingly increasing winter operations while fully aware of Phase II implementation,” the letter said.

Concerns Over ‘Relaxed’ Safety Provisions

The Association pointed out that Phase II already includes transitional relaxations to assist operators. “Yet IndiGo, already benefitting from relaxed provisions, has been granted additional layers of relaxation without any safety justification,” it said, calling the decision “indefensible and dangerous.”

Allegations of an Engineered Crisis

The pilots’ body argued that all operators had nearly two years to prepare. It questioned how disruptions emerged 35 days after Phase II implementation. “These events raise serious concerns of an artificial crisis engineered to pressure the government for commercial gain,” the statement noted.

Night-Time Landing Limits ‘Diluted’

APAI criticised the relaxation of the night-time definition and doubling permitted landings encroaching into night from two to four. “Such modifications dilute the protective intent of the CAR and jeopardise pilot alertness and flight safety,” it said.

‘Dangerous Precedent’ for All Airlines

The Association warned that selective exemptions for IndiGo undermine regulatory parity and open the door for other operators to demand similar relaxations. “If dispensations can be granted based on each operator’s requirements, the authority and intent of the FDTL CAR stands defeated,” it said.

DGCA Accused of Endangering Passengers

The letter alleged that DGCA has acknowledged that IndiGo pilots will now fly with “reduced rest and increased fatigue,” placing their passengers at higher risk compared to other airlines. “A safety regulation that can be bypassed at convenience cannot be considered a safety regulation at all,” Capt. Thomas added.

Demands for Withdrawal and Investigation

The Association demanded the immediate withdrawal of all dispensations granted to IndiGo under FDTL Phase II, a probe into IndiGo’s “artificial pilot-shortage narrative,” punitive action against its management, and full enforcement of FDTL CAR Rev 2 of 2024.

Warning of Accountability

APAI said the DGCA would bear “direct responsibility” for any fatigue-related incidents arising from these exemptions. “Passenger safety cannot be compromised for commercial interests. We remain available for dialogue to strengthen aviation safety,” the letter concluded.