 Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death - VIDEO

Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death - VIDEO

The celebrated singer had drowned while swimming in the sea after attending the Northeast India Festival in Singapore. His cremation, with full state honours, was held on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Sanjive Narain |

Guwahati: Emotions ran high in Guwahati on Wednesday as thousands of fans of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg staged a protest outside the office of Prag News, demanding the immediate arrest of its Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjive Narain. The agitation came even as Narain was holding a press conference to clarify his role in the events leading to Garg’s untimely death in Singapore on September 19.

The celebrated singer had drowned while swimming in the sea after attending the Northeast India Festival in Singapore. His cremation, with full state honours, was held on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

An FIR has already been lodged at Bongaigaon Police Station against Narain, whose name has surfaced in connection with the incident. The case has since been transferred to the CID for investigation.

Read Also
'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam...
article-image

At the press meet, Narain maintained that he was not on board the private yacht in which Garg went to an island along with Assamese NRIs. “I had no idea about the yacht tour. I was having lunch when I got a call from Shyamkanu Mahanta that Zubeen had met with an accident. I rushed to the harbour and took him to the hospital,” Narain said. He added that Singapore police had questioned others on the yacht but allowed only Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma to leave.

FPJ Shorts
Sanjana Ganesan's Adorable Reaction Goes Viral During India's Win Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Sanjana Ganesan's Adorable Reaction Goes Viral During India's Win Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow
Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow
Purshottam Chavan Used Identity Of Dead Man As Government Officer To Fox His Victims
Purshottam Chavan Used Identity Of Dead Man As Government Officer To Fox His Victims
IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals
IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals

Despite his clarifications, the mood outside his office in Ulubari was one of anger and mistrust. “He is an accused in a criminal case. How can he hold a press conference? Why is the police not questioning him?” said one protester, who identified himself as a member of the Zubeen Garg Fan Club. Another demonstrator alleged that Narain’s freedom risked “tampering with evidence” in the case.

The press meet was initially scheduled at Guwahati Press Club but was shifted to Prag News headquarters at the last minute. Narain claimed police did not permit him to hold it at the original venue, citing security concerns.

Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders DGP To Form SIT To Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death
article-image

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday barred festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta—who had invited Garg to Singapore—from hosting any events in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would not extend financial assistance, sponsorships, or advertisements to any programme associated with Mahanta, directly or indirectly. More than 60 police complaints have already been lodged against him and others for their alleged role in Garg’s death.

For Zubeen’s fans, however, Wednesday’s protest was more than a demonstration—it was a public outcry for justice. As one mourner put it, “This is not just about Zubeen da the artist. It’s about truth, accountability, and respect for the icon he was to Assam.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death -...

Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death -...

Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow

Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow

Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...