'Zubeen Da Is The Soundtrack Our Lives Run On': Woman Gets Emotional While Explaining Why Assam Weeps For Late Music Icon

For the past three days, Assam has been enveloped in a grief rarely seen in history. From ordinary citizens to animals, cows, horses, dogs, there is an overwhelming sense that even nature itself is mourning. The reason lies in the loss of Zubeen Garg, the beloved singer, composer, and cultural icon who was much more than an artist to the Assamese people.

The soundtrack of Assamese life

An Instagram creator, Madri Kakoti in a heartfelt video, captured the essence of why Assam is mourning so deeply. She explained that for the Assamese, or Axomiya's, Zubeen was not just a singer but the heartbeat of their existence. With over 38,000 songs to his name, his music has become inseparable from the people’s lives. Every joy, every heartbreak, every memory carried a Zubeen song in the background. For those living away from their motherland, his voice was the connection to home, a comforting presence akin to warmth after a nightmare.

Zubeen was more than melody; he was grit, defiance, and power. Despite battling countless personal tragedies, he continued to give strength to others. His refusal to be defined by caste, when he declared himself not of a “savarne caste” but simply human, spoke volumes to the marginalized. His fearless participation in the anti-CAA protests cemented his role as a representative of the people’s struggles.

An unapologetic voice of the people

Unlike many celebrities, Zubeen never adhered to the rules of politeness that society expected of him. His irreverence toward power gave people courage to confront authority without fear. His songs were not only about love and heartbreak but also about frustration, desperation, and a failing system. Through his art, he sharpened the minds of his listeners, awakening both resistance and resilience.

The sword that lives on

True to his name, Zubin, meaning “sword”, he was a patriot whose words cut through apathy and fear. His legacy is not confined to his body of work but lives on as the air Assamese people breathe, as the echo of his songs that will forever reverberate in their hearts.

And so, Assam grieves. Because in losing Zubeen Garg, every Assamese feels they have lost a part of themselves. With his passing, they whisper, “With him, all of us have died a little.”