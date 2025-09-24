 Uttar Pradesh Marks 7 Years Of Ayushman Bharat With Record Card Distribution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Marks 7 Years Of Ayushman Bharat With Record Card Distribution

Uttar Pradesh Marks 7 Years Of Ayushman Bharat With Record Card Distribution

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh celebrated ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ on Tuesday, marking seven years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 23: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh celebrated ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ on Tuesday, marking seven years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Special camps were organized across the state, where Ayushman Cards were issued, making UP the top state in the country for card distribution. At least one member in 87% of eligible families now holds an Ayushman Card, highlighting the scheme’s effective implementation.

World’s Largest Universal Health Coverage Scheme

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, Ayushman Bharat has become the world’s largest universal health coverage scheme, aiming to provide free, quality healthcare to economically vulnerable families.

FPJ Shorts
Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police Inaction After Complaint To PMO
Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police Inaction After Complaint To PMO
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers

Archana Verma, CEO of Sanchi, noted that out of 9 crore targeted beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, 5.38 crore Ayushman Cards have already been issued, marking a historic achievement for the state.

Expansion to Key Beneficiary Categories

After the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, various key beneficiary categories were included, such as Kumbh workers, beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Campaign, NFSA data, STPHH, accredited journalists, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and assistants, construction workers (BOCW), Antyodaya cardholders, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), and senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Teachers to Benefit, Scheme Moving Toward Universal Coverage

CM Yogi continues to expand the scheme, recently announcing that teachers in the state will also benefit. The scheme is now moving toward universal coverage to ensure that every eligible beneficiary in the state can access its benefits.

Free Treatment Provided to Millions

The CEO further stated that so far, 74.4 lakh beneficiaries in the state have received free treatment at listed hospitals under the scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 12,283 crore. To ensure easy access to healthcare services, a total of 6,099 hospitals—2,921 government and 3,088 private—have been empanelled, the highest number in the country.

Tertiary Care Services Expanded

Expenditure on tertiary care services has reached Rs 4,200 crore, covering cancer, cardiology, orthopaedics, organ transplants, paediatric oncology, plastic surgery, and other specialized treatments.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail -...
article-image

Strengthening India’s Path Toward Universal Health Coverage

Over seven years, the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has demonstrated that it not only provides quality healthcare to poor and deprived sections, but also strengthens India’s path toward universal health coverage. The scheme is expected to expand to cover even more families in the future, fulfilling its objectives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police...

Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police...

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers

Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat...

Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat...

1st Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists

1st Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists

Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Man For Aiding Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack

Jammu & Kashmir Police Arrest Man For Aiding Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack