Uttar Pradesh Marks 7 Years Of Ayushman Bharat With Record Card Distribution

Lucknow, September 23: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh celebrated ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ on Tuesday, marking seven years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Special camps were organized across the state, where Ayushman Cards were issued, making UP the top state in the country for card distribution. At least one member in 87% of eligible families now holds an Ayushman Card, highlighting the scheme’s effective implementation.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में आयुष्मान भारत-प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना (PM-JAY) के सफल 07 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर सभी को हार्दिक बधाई!



'स्वस्थ भारत' के संकल्प और 'स्वास्थ्य के अधिकार' को सुनिश्चित करती यह विश्व की सबसे बड़ी स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा योजना… pic.twitter.com/9QFtRauYkR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 23, 2025

World’s Largest Universal Health Coverage Scheme

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, Ayushman Bharat has become the world’s largest universal health coverage scheme, aiming to provide free, quality healthcare to economically vulnerable families.

Archana Verma, CEO of Sanchi, noted that out of 9 crore targeted beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, 5.38 crore Ayushman Cards have already been issued, marking a historic achievement for the state.

Expansion to Key Beneficiary Categories

After the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, various key beneficiary categories were included, such as Kumbh workers, beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Campaign, NFSA data, STPHH, accredited journalists, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and assistants, construction workers (BOCW), Antyodaya cardholders, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), and senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

Teachers to Benefit, Scheme Moving Toward Universal Coverage

CM Yogi continues to expand the scheme, recently announcing that teachers in the state will also benefit. The scheme is now moving toward universal coverage to ensure that every eligible beneficiary in the state can access its benefits.

Free Treatment Provided to Millions

The CEO further stated that so far, 74.4 lakh beneficiaries in the state have received free treatment at listed hospitals under the scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 12,283 crore. To ensure easy access to healthcare services, a total of 6,099 hospitals—2,921 government and 3,088 private—have been empanelled, the highest number in the country.

Tertiary Care Services Expanded

Expenditure on tertiary care services has reached Rs 4,200 crore, covering cancer, cardiology, orthopaedics, organ transplants, paediatric oncology, plastic surgery, and other specialized treatments.

Strengthening India’s Path Toward Universal Health Coverage

Over seven years, the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has demonstrated that it not only provides quality healthcare to poor and deprived sections, but also strengthens India’s path toward universal health coverage. The scheme is expected to expand to cover even more families in the future, fulfilling its objectives.