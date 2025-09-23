Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail - VIDEO

Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Sitapur: Samajwadi Party leader and former Cabinet Minister Azam Khan was released from Sitapur district jail on Tuesday afternoon after nearly 23 months in custody. His release followed bail granted by the Allahabad High Court, which cleared the last remaining case against him.

Azam stepped out of jail at 12:20 PM dressed in his trademark white kurta-pajama, black sunglasses, and a vest. He was escorted into a private vehicle and left directly for Rampur, accompanied by his sons Adeeb and Abdullah. A second vehicle carried his personal belongings, including books and clothes that had been kept in custody during his imprisonment.

Speculation about his next political move quickly surfaced, particularly over a possible shift to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Azam dismissed the talk, saying, “Those making such guesses can answer that. I did not meet anyone in jail. I was not even allowed to make phone calls.” Asked about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s assurance that an SP government would withdraw all cases against him, Azam chose silence, offering only a smile.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, welcomed his release and launched a sharp attack on the BJP. In a statement on X, he said, “Every lie has an expiry date. The release of respected Azam Khan ji is a matter of relief and happiness for his family, for us, and for everyone who believes in justice. Those filing false cases must realize that every conspiracy also has a limit. The BJP has never liked people who represent social harmony.” He added that Azam would continue to raise his voice for the oppressed and remain a symbol of unity and social justice.

Azam’s release came after a Rampur court on September 20 struck down fresh charges under the enemy property act, which police had added immediately after he secured bail in a beer bar encroachment case. That order cleared the way for his freedom.

The day also saw tensions outside Sitapur jail as SP workers gathered to greet him. Police issued challans against 15 vehicles belonging to his supporters, triggering protests from party cadres. Meanwhile, at his Rampur residence, the atmosphere remained subdued with only his wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatma, present to await his return.

Security was tight throughout the release process, with LIU teams, PAC personnel, and drones deployed around the jail since morning. Earlier in the day, the Rampur MP/MLA court cleared pending fines of three thousand rupees each, enabling officials to process his release order. By afternoon, Azam Khan finally walked free.