 Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On Ganga Bridge; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPatna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On Ganga Bridge; Video Goes Viral

Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On Ganga Bridge; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from the Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur Ganga Bridge shows a Patna traffic policeman slapping and abusing a biker who was filming while riding one-handed. The officer demanded the footage to be deleted and continued berating the rider as another cop looked on. The clip has crossed one million views on X.

AditiUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On Ganga Bridge; Video Goes Viral | X

Patna: A viral video from Bihar's Patna of a traffic policeman slapping and hurling abuses at a biker on the Kacchi Dargah Bidupur Ganga Bridge has has gone viral on social media, with users criticising Bihar Police’s conduct.

The clip, filmed on November 15, and now circulating across different platforms, has crossed more than one million views on X, with users tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanding action.

Have a look at it here:

Here's what happened:

FPJ Shorts
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
AFCAT 2026 Registration Begins At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here’s How To Apply For 328 IAF Vacancies
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals Of Long Queues At Petrol Pumps
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
KSET 2025 Results Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Marks, Qualifying Status And Scorecard Details
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05
Sensex Climbs 165.60 Points To 84,728.38, Nifty 40.05

The video begins with the biker riding across the bridge wearing a white shirt and a helmet, holding a camera or phone in one hand while steering with the other. One-handed riding is a violation under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, but the situation quickly intensified beyond a routine traffic stop.

Later in the footage, a policeman in khaki walks towards the biker and signals him to pull over. As the rider stops, the officer questions him briefly before the exchange escalates. The policeman slaps the biker, uses abusive language and repeatedly demands that he delete the recording. The rider shows his phone in an attempt to comply, but the verbal aggression continues as the officer gestures and berates him.

Another policeman is visible in the background as the biker moves his motorcycle aside.

Police responds

The Patna Traffic Police responded the incident on X writing, "Sent to the concerned officer for investigation and necessary action."

Meanwhile, Bihar Police’s separate announcement of a major anti liquor operation on November 16 has drawn in reactions on social media as well.

In the operation, officers have seized 1,822.20 litres of country made and foreign liquor along with a truck and a motorcycle in Buxar and Madhubani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On...

Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On...

Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari

Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari

'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse...

'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse...

VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt...

VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt...

'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback

'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback