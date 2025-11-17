Patna: Traffic Police Caught Slapping, Hurling Abuses At Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming On Ganga Bridge; Video Goes Viral | X

Patna: A viral video from Bihar's Patna of a traffic policeman slapping and hurling abuses at a biker on the Kacchi Dargah Bidupur Ganga Bridge has has gone viral on social media, with users criticising Bihar Police’s conduct.

The clip, filmed on November 15, and now circulating across different platforms, has crossed more than one million views on X, with users tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanding action.

Have a look at it here:

Here's what happened:

The video begins with the biker riding across the bridge wearing a white shirt and a helmet, holding a camera or phone in one hand while steering with the other. One-handed riding is a violation under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, but the situation quickly intensified beyond a routine traffic stop.

Later in the footage, a policeman in khaki walks towards the biker and signals him to pull over. As the rider stops, the officer questions him briefly before the exchange escalates. The policeman slaps the biker, uses abusive language and repeatedly demands that he delete the recording. The rider shows his phone in an attempt to comply, but the verbal aggression continues as the officer gestures and berates him.

Another policeman is visible in the background as the biker moves his motorcycle aside.

Police responds

The Patna Traffic Police responded the incident on X writing, "Sent to the concerned officer for investigation and necessary action."

Meanwhile, Bihar Police’s separate announcement of a major anti liquor operation on November 16 has drawn in reactions on social media as well.

In the operation, officers have seized 1,822.20 litres of country made and foreign liquor along with a truck and a motorcycle in Buxar and Madhubani.