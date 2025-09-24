CBSE Board Exam 2026: Tentative Class 10, 12 Datesheet Out; Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet Exam 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Datesheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced provisional timetables for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026. The exams are expected to take place between February 17 and July 15, 2026.

Exams that will be conducted during this period include the following:

1. Exams for classes 10 and 12, Sports students (class 12)

2. Second Board Examination (Class 10)

3. Supplementary Exams (Class 12)

According to the CBSE official notice, over 45 lakh students are anticipated to compete in 204 disciplines throughout India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written tests, practicals, assessment, and post-result processes will be performed to guarantee that results are declared on time.

According to the instructions, the review of answer scripts will start approximately 10 days following each subject's exam and is scheduled to be finished within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is taken on February 20, 2026, evaluation will begin on March 3 and end on March 15.

How to download the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Tentative Datesheet 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov,in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Main Website' option.

Step 3: After this, click on the "Tentative Date Sheets for Board Examinations Classes - X and XII - 2026" link.

Step 4: Next, the tentative schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, candidates can check the timetable and make their study plan accordingly.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Why this initiative is taken?

This initiative is expected to yield multiple benefits, such as helping students prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance, enabling schools to align their academic and administrative activities including the deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties, and allowing teachers to plan their personal schedules, including vacations, with greater clarity.

Note: CBSE has stated that these date sheets are provisional, and official versions would be provided once schools submit the final applicant list.