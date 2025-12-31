Who Is Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte? Bal Puraskar Winner Invited To Perform At Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a young singing prodigy from Mizoram who recently received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, is set to perform at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilia, on January 5.

Bal Puraskar honour from the President

Esther, who hails from Lunglei district in Mizoram, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 in the field of Art and Culture, India’s highest civilian honour for individuals under the age of 18. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi last Friday, placing the young singer among the country’s most celebrated child achievers.

According to the local media reports, Esther’s manager, David Lalzawmliana, said the Ambani family extended the invitation earlier this week. At Antilia, Esther is scheduled to perform the patriotic song “Teri Mitti” from the film Kesari during a felicitation event for a cricket team. Travel and logistical arrangements, he added, are being taken care of by the hosts.

From Viral Video to National Recognition

Esther was born on June 9, 2016, and developed an early interest in music. She started singing seriously when she was three years old. The turning point of her life came in 2020 when a video of an emotional rendition of A.R. Rehman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam" became instantly viral on social media, getting accolades all over the country. Since then, her popularity has grown steadily, especially after her renditions of patriotic songs that appeal to people irrespective of age.

Over the years, Esther has emerged as one of the fastest-growing young musicians from the Northeast. She has over a million followers in her YouTube channel. Her rendition of “Vande Mataram,” “Jana Gana Mana,” and “Maa Tujhe Salaam” has also increased her popularity as the voice of young patriotism. She has also worked on a national anthem project with the Assam Rifles.

Back home in Mizoram, Esther’s achievement has been met with widespread pride. Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann felicitated her on Tuesday with a Certificate of Honour and a cash reward of Rs 10,000. Praising her for bringing national recognition to Lunglei and the state through music that promotes unity and patriotism, the DC also encouraged Esther to balance her growing musical career with her education.