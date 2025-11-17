FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025: Champion In Inclusivity & Global Citizenship

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal today announced the findings of the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025, the third edition of the city’s most credible, merit-based review of schools across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Among the parameters evaluated this year, “Champion for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship” offers a close look at how schools are working to build environments that are equitable, welcoming and globally aware.

To understand a school’s commitment to inclusivity and global readiness, FPJ’s survey examined 10 core questions, from the presence of inclusive education practices and special educators to the integration of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, anti-bullying frameworks, diversity-sensitive admissions, and global exchange initiatives.

This parameter saw one of the highest levels of reported compliance across all categories:

100% of schools stated they have structured inclusion and global citizenship programmes

90%+ provided data showing certified teachers and formal inclusion frameworks

Despite this, the survey revealed that most efforts remain at a policy level, lacking consistent, in-depth implementation.

Most schools fell squarely in the Basic category, signalling that, while policies exist and events are held, genuine day-to-day integration into classroom practices, curriculum design, and school culture remains limited.

Top 10 Schools for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship

The following institutions were recognised as the Top 10 Schools for Inclusivity & Global Citizenship in the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2025:

Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (W)

B D Somani International School, Cuffe Parade

Greenlawns School, Worli

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu

Mumbai Public School, Malad (W)

Nahar International School, Powai

Oberoi International School, Jogeshwari (E)

ORCHIDS The International School, Dombivli

Veer Bhagat Singh International School, Malad (W)

VIBGYOR High, Malad (E)

Note: Schools mentioned alphabetically