 MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

Anita Sharma, a woman who runs an NGO, said that she filed a complaint in Dhanvantari Nagar police post against an unidentified individual, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident of animal cruelty, a miscreant allegedly shot dead a street dog in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The incident was reported at Badda Dada Ground in Dhanvantari Nagar outpost area of Sanjeevani Nagar police station in Jabalpur n February 26.

Anita Sharma, a woman who runs an NGO, said that she filed a complaint on Friday in Dhanvantari Nagar police post against an unidentified individual, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation. The dog underwent a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Read Also
MP: Indore-Bhopal Highway Routes Diverted For Shiv Mahapuraan Katha In Sehore, QR Codes Provided
article-image
Read Also
Indore Horror: Man Bludgeons Wife With Brick, Tries To Throw Her Off Balcony As 2nd Wife Cheers;...
article-image

Notably, on February 26, a disturbing scene unfolded at Badda Dada Maidan when the dog's critical condition drew attention. Sharma took the sick dog to the veterinary hospital for treatment. After which, veterinarians, responding to the dog's deteriorating health, conducted an X-ray, revealing a bullet stuck in his stomach.

Read Also
Bhopal: IPS Officer Makwana Gets Justice, CM Improves His Confidential Report
article-image

Sharma said that she was treating a sick dog at Badda Dada Ground for about a week. When she came again to see the sick dog, it was lying in an unconscious state. The dog was taken to the veterinary hospital by the woman. While doctors declared him dead during checkup.

Dhanvanti Nagar outpost in-charge Vikrant Pathak said that on the complaint of Anita Sharma, a woman running an NGO, a case has been registered. Police also commenced a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

Maharashtra: Mentally Disturbed Man Axes 2 Senior Citizens To Death In Palghar, Arrested; Visuals...

Maharashtra: Mentally Disturbed Man Axes 2 Senior Citizens To Death In Palghar, Arrested; Visuals...

Haryana: Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 20 Days Rescued, 3 Held

Haryana: Girl Kidnapped, Raped For 20 Days Rescued, 3 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo Booked For Duping People By Promising Jobs In BMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Duo Booked For Duping People By Promising Jobs In BMC

MP: Family Members Fire Bullets At Each Other Over Property Division In Morena (WATCH)

MP: Family Members Fire Bullets At Each Other Over Property Division In Morena (WATCH)