MP: Miscreant Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Jabalpur, Animal Activists Demand Action

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident of animal cruelty, a miscreant allegedly shot dead a street dog in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The incident was reported at Badda Dada Ground in Dhanvantari Nagar outpost area of Sanjeevani Nagar police station in Jabalpur n February 26.

Anita Sharma, a woman who runs an NGO, said that she filed a complaint on Friday in Dhanvantari Nagar police post against an unidentified individual, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation. The dog underwent a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Notably, on February 26, a disturbing scene unfolded at Badda Dada Maidan when the dog's critical condition drew attention. Sharma took the sick dog to the veterinary hospital for treatment. After which, veterinarians, responding to the dog's deteriorating health, conducted an X-ray, revealing a bullet stuck in his stomach.

Sharma said that she was treating a sick dog at Badda Dada Ground for about a week. When she came again to see the sick dog, it was lying in an unconscious state. The dog was taken to the veterinary hospital by the woman. While doctors declared him dead during checkup.

Dhanvanti Nagar outpost in-charge Vikrant Pathak said that on the complaint of Anita Sharma, a woman running an NGO, a case has been registered. Police also commenced a thorough inquiry into the incident.