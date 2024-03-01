Bhopal: IPS Officer Makwana Gets Justice, CM Improves His Confidential Report |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 1988-batch IPS officer with clean image Kailash Makwana has finally got justice. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav improved Makwana’s confidential report (CR) in which a poor entry was made by Lokayukta NK Gupta. Improving Makwana’s CR considered a shock for the Lokayukta. When Makwana was Director General of SPE Lokayukta, Gupta gave him poor six marks in the CR. Apart from that, Gupta also put a question mark on Makwana’s integrity.

Makwana then gave a representation to the Chief Minister, and, on the grounds of the application, Yadav gave him ten out ten marks in his CR and turned down the CR written by the Lokayukta. Now that his CR has been improved, his name will be included in the panel to be sent to UPSC for the post of Director General of Police (DGP).

Present DGP Sudhir Saxena is going to retire by the end of this year. The government will send a panel consisting of three names to UPSC to appoint a new DGP in place of Saxena. Had Makwana’s CR not been improved, considering his name for the post of DGP would have been difficult for the government.

Now, Makwana has become a strong claimant for the post. When Makwana was DG of Lokayukta, he acted against many corrupt officers, and, within six months, he was removed from the post. In his representation, Makwana said in his 35-year career, nobody put a question mark on his honesty. But the Lokayukta gave a poor entry in his CR putting a question mark on his uprightness. In the representation he said that he was told the complaints would be closed, but nothing was done. The tenure of Gupta as Lokayukta has already ended. Because the government has yet to appoint a new incumbent, Gupta can stay in his office for one year.