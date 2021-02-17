Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 17, 2021

FMCGs see sustaining demand :

The FMCG industry recorded a growth of 7.3% in the December quarter as per a Nielsen Survey report.

Rural India which has been doing well since the lockdown, continued its good run. Rural demand grew in double-digits during the quarter. The metros has also started to recover with the working population rejoining the workforce.

The survey report suggests that consumption has sustained in post-festival months as well. Traditional as well as organized trade (Modern Trade and E-commerce) have shown good traction during this period. Despite this recovery, the FMCG Industry had value degrowth of 2% in 2020.