Audi India Set to Increase Prices Across All Models Starting June 2024

Audi India is gearing up to raise prices by 2% across all its car models sold in the country from June 2024. This move is in response to rising input costs. As a result, customers should brace for price for price hikes ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 4.5 lakh on ex-showroom prices, depending on the model.

This decision follows Audi India’s earlier announcement of a price increase effective January 1, 2024, which was made in November 2023. The rationale behind both decisions remains consistent: increased input and operational expenses.

Audi’s sales for the fiscal year 2024 saw a big increase, with 7,027 vehicles sold. This is a significant jump of 33% compared to the previous year. Audi mentions that even though there were some problems with getting parts and materials in the first quarter of 2024 (January to March) they still sold 1,046 vehicles.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, has announced a price increase of up to 2% starting from June 01, 2024, due to rising input costs. Dhillon stated that this adjustment aims to support sustainable growth for Audi India and its dealer partners, while minimizing the impact on customers.

Audi India's lineup includes various models such as the Audi A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-Tron GT.