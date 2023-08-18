Audi Q8 e-tron launched In India; Check Out The Latest Design

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
Audi on Friday launched the Q8 e-tron luxury Electric SUV
The Q8 e-tron offers a range of nine exterior color choices, such as Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, Madeira Brown, and Manhattan Grey. Moreover, the interior can be personalized with three distinct themes: Pearl Beige, Okapi Brown, and Black.
The starting price for the models is Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom)
Powering the Q8 e-tron is a dual-motor configuration working in conjunction with a 114kWh battery unit.
This setup results in a total power output of 408bhp and a peak torque of 664Nm.
In a swift 5.5 seconds, the Q8 e-tron can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph.
The Audi Q8 e-tron can be had in two body types – SUV and Sportback