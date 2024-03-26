Audi Unveils Ambitious Plan: 20 New Models Set To Roll Out by 2025!

Audi Q3 | Photo credit: Audi website

Audi is gearing up for a flurry of new launches, with plans fresh 20 models hitting the roads by the close of 2025. In their 2023 annual report, Audi has shared this exciting news. With the annual report confirming their ambitious agenda, there is even more anticipation building for what’s to come in the automotive world this year.

Following the recent debut of the Q6 e-tron, Audi is wasting no time in revealing its upcoming line-up. From revamped favourites like the Q7 facelift and the A3 facelift to thrilling newcomers like the RS6 Avant GT, Audi has been on a roll, consistently delivering new and improved vehicles in recent months.

Audi A3 Facelift

The Audi 2023 report confirms that there is a line-up of 20 new products on the horizon, all set to arrive by the end of 2025. Spearheading this initiative is the highly anticipated Audi A6 e-tron, scheduled to make its debut later this year. Built upon Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the same platform utilised for the recently revealed Q6 e-tron and forthcoming Porche Macan EV, the A6 e-tron will offer versatility, being able available as both a sedan and a station wagon depending on the regional preferences.

Audi A3 Facelift

Audi has plans to unveil the next-generation Q5 SUV, which will undergo a major revamp and be constructed on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. This updated model will feature new engines designed for enhanced efficient and is expected to mark the final stage of internal combustion engine development for the brand before transitioning entirely to electric vehicles by the conclusion of 2033.

Audi Q8

The company has also mentioned plans for the next-generation A5, which will replace the A4 in Audi’s line-up. Audi intends to retire the current A4 model in favour of the A5 nameplate, which will introduce the A5 Sportback as the sedan’s successor. Additionally, Audi is set to introduce the new Q3, Q6 e-tron Sportback, the electric successor of the A8 sedan.