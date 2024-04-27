Tata's Four Thrilling SUV Launches on the Horizon!

Tata Curvv | Tata Motors

Tata Motors is ready to shake up the Indian market with a wide array of vehicles, covering both traditional engine cars and electric vehicles (EVs) across different price ranges. Among their upcoming releases are four major SUV models: the Curvv EV and its ICE version, alongside the Harrier EV and Safari EV. Let's explore these eagerly awaited Tata SUVs in more detail.

Tata Curvv EV/ICE

Tata is getting readt to launch the Curvv EV around mid-2024, while the petrol/diesel version is planned for release during the 2024 festive season. This unique coupe SUV will have a sleek roofline and impressive ground clearance, giving it a strong presence on the road. It will feature Tata's signature LED headlights, sleek gloss black side cladding, and split taillights. Inside, it will have a dashboard similar to the Nexon, and a stylish four-spoke illuminated steering wheel borrowed from the Harrier and Safari.

Loaded with features like dual screens, a sunroof, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, wireless charging, and ventilated seats, the Curvv EV promises a comfortable ride. Built on Tata's new Acti.ev platform, it's expected to offer a range of 450-500km. The petrol/diesel version will debut Tata's new 125bhp, 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and the Nexon's 1.5L diesel engine. Rumors also suggest that the Curvv might offer a CNG fuel option.

Tata Harrier | File

Tata Harrier EV/Safari EV

Tata has announced plans to launch the Harrier EV and Safari EV in the latter half of 2024, possibly coinciding with the Diwali season. These electric SUVs are expected to closely resemble the concepts showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. They will feature updated front designs with new grilles, bumpers, and air intakes, characterized by angular accents. Additionally, you can expect to see '.EV' badges on the door handles, fenders, and wheels, signaling their electric nature. At the rear, anticipate redesigned taillights with a LED light bar across the tailgate and refreshed bumpers.

Tata Safari |

Specifications for the Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV haven't been officially announced yet. However, it's expected that both electric SUVs will have a 60kWh battery pack, offering a range of over 500km on one charge. Tata has confirmed that these vehicles will support vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. While the front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup will be standard, customers will have the option to choose an all-wheel-drive (AWD) layout.

In terms of pricing, the Tata Safari EV is estimated to cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, while the Tata Harrier EV may start at around Rs 24 lakh for the base model and go up to Rs 28 lakh for the top-end variant.