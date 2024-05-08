Rolls-Royce Unveils 2024 Cullinan Facelift, Set for Launch in India

Rolls-Royce Cullinan |

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the updated Cullinan SUV, marking a significant refresh six years after its initial launch. The new updated model boasts refreshed styling, an extensively overhauled interior, updated technology, and a notable emphasis on providing extensive personalization options.

The latest iteration of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan brings forth significant updates to its exterior design. At the front, the SUV showcases newly styled LED daytime running lights that now extend seamlessly till the bumper, alongside a reconfigured lower bumper arrangement angled at the sides. The grille receives a fresh look, adorned with horizontal chrome bars framing the top and bottom, while a prominent protruding edge beneath creates the illusion of sitting atop plinth.

Notably, the grille now illuminates for the first time, adding to the vehicle's striking presence. Along the side, a newly introduced feature line extends from the brake light to the middle of the rear wheel, while the rear valance adopts a sleek gloss black finish and a distinct upward kick.

Completing the exterior enhancements, a revamped rear bumper integrates a stainless-steel skid plate, while the aluminium wheels receive a size increase to 23 inches. Moreover, the Cullinan Black Badge variant receives unique styling differentiators, including black door handles, colour-coded lower bodywork, and bespoke treatment for the air intakes, further accentuating its distinct persona.

Among the notable interior enhancements, the standout feature is the introduction of a full-width glass panel spanning the dashboard, featuring an illuminated cityscape motif in front of the passenger, reminiscent of the design seen in the Spectre model.

Another key highlight is the inclusion of a new display 'cabinet' within the dashboard, showcasing an intricately detailed analogue clock and a miniaturised, stainless steel rendition of the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy mascot positioned beneath it.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan |

Underneath the hood, the Cullinan retains its mechanical configuration, with power derived from an unaltered 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, the powertrain delivers power to all four wheels. In its standard iteration, the engine generates 571hp and 850Nm of torque, while the Black Badge variant boasts enhanced performance figures of 600hp and 900Nm of torque.