New Avatar: Third-gen Porsche Panamera At ₹1.7 Crore

By: G R Mukesh | May 06, 2024

Porsche introduced the third-gen Panamera on their website in November 2023, but now launched in India at Rs 1.70 crore.

The Indian version has a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 engine, with 343 BHP and 500 Nm torque.

At global level, it features fully active suspension, the Indian model opts for semi-active air suspension.

0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 270 km/h.

Design include a revised front bumper, headlamps, and rear with LED taillights.

One notable change include the gear lever is now mounted on the steering column.

Interior design include an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger, a digital instrument cluster, and a new 3-spoke steering wheel.

