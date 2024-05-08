Land Rover Defender Receives Refresh with New Powertrains and Seating Choices

Land Rover Defender |

Jaguar Land Rover, has recently refreshed the Land Rover Defender lineup with a range of updates. These include the introduction of new powertrain options, revamped seating configurations, and debut of the Sedona Edition based on the Defender 110 model. Among the notable changes are the inclusion of more potent petrol and diesel engines, as well as the introduction of a new plug-in-hybrid variant.

In the latest update to the Land Rover Defender lineup, the existing 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder D300 diesel powertrain is replaced by the more powerful D350 unit. This upgraded mill now delivers 345 bhp and 700Nm of torque. Additionally, there are revisions to the powertrain options, with the discontinuation of the P400 petrol and P400e plug-in hybrid variants. These are replaced by the new P425 and P300e powertrains.

The P425 unit is derived from the previous 5.0-litre V8 engine, while the P300e features a smaller 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with plug-in hybrid setup. However, Land Rover notes that these changes are market-dependent, and existing powertrains may continue to be available in certain regions.

Another significant update to the Land Rover Defender lineup is the introduction of catain seats in the second row for the Defender 130 model. This option is now available for buyers choosing the Defender X and Defender V8 variants. Additionally, a new Signature Interior pack is being offered, which includes 14-way adjustable powered front seats and second-row captain seats equipped with heating and ventilation features. Land Rover has announced that this pack will come as standard on the X and V8 variants, while being optional on the X-Dynamic HSE model, offering customers a range of customization choices to suit their preferences and requirements.

Meanwhile, the Defender 110 introduces the new Sedona Edition, which is based on the Defender X-Dynamic HSE. Limited to a one-year production run, this special edition showcases a striking Sedona Red exterior complemented by an extended black package and 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin boasts ebony Windsor leather upholstery for a luxurious touch. Additionally, Land Rover has simplified the Defender lineup moving forward, offering three body styles – 90, 110, and 130 – available in S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X, and V8 variants.