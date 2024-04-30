Jaguar XJS: Le Mans Legacy, A 600bhp and 6-Speed Manual

By: Vikrant Durgale | April 30, 2024
Together, builder Magnus Walker and designer Khyzyl Saleem have brought the Jaguar XJS back to life, creating TWR's inaugural model, the Supercat.
Thanks to a bold redesign that brings back memories of 1980s endurance racers, the XJS's smooth and sleek shape has been given a boost from renowned Porsche moderator Magnus Walker and digital designer Khyzyl Saleem.
The track width has been increased dramatically from the original car, and a specially designed set of wide arches allows the aero disc-style wheels to protrude.
New brake lights are installed at the back, above a large diffuser that extends the whole width of the vehicle. Flying buttresses that resemble the rear bodywork of the Le Mans-winning Jaguar XJR-9 flow from the roof to the bootlid and feed into a sizable ducktail spoiler on either side.
With halo-style LED lights recessed into the hexagon-shaped apertures that are a key design element of the original XJS, a large splitter at the front spans the vent-heavy front bumper.
The heavily cambered wheels are on full display as the arches bend inward between the lower bumper and the top of the flank from the back.
