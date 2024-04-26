Land Rover Defender Octa: Most Powerful Version Set to Debut on July 3rd

Land Rover Defender Octa |

Land Rover is gearing up to unveil the Defender Octa, the ultimate variant of its iconic SUV, on July 3rd. Promising to be the most powerful iteration yet, the Defender Octa will be offered in limited numbers during its first year of production. Interested buyers can attend preview events to reserve and tailor their vehicle to their preferences.

Land Rover states it performed over 13,960 extra tests besides the standard Defender evaluations. These tests involved endurance trials in places like the Nürburgring in Germany, icy routes in Sweden, desert tracks in Dubai, and rough terrains in Utah, USA. A promotional video showcases the Defender Octa navigating through snow, water, sand, and rocky paths. The company also arranged exclusive preview events for potential buyers during the testing phase.

The Defender Octa will boast the brand-new 6D Dynamics air suspension, just like the one found in Land Rover's top-tier Range Rover SV. This setup features interlinked hydraulic dampers designed to minimize pitch and roll during acceleration, braking, or cornering on paved roads. Land Rover also states that this updated suspension system will optimize wheel articulation and independent wheel travel for off-road adventures.

Regarding the powertrain, the Octa will be the inaugural model in the Defender series to include the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine supplied by BMW. This engine, currently utilized in vehicles like the Range Rover Sport SV, produces 626 bhp and 800 Nm of torque.

While there's no confirmation on the availability of the Defender Octa in India yet, Land Rover already offers the off-roader in 90, 110, and 130 variants in the country. Prices start from Rs 97 lakh and go up to Rs 2.3 crore, ex-showroom, India.