Bajaj Launches Pulsar NS400Z in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.85 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has introduced its latest addition to the Pulsar line-up with the launch of NS400Z in India, boasting an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This powerful naked street bike offers enthusiasts a choice of four striking colors: Glossy Racing Red, Pewter Grey, Metallic Pearl White, and Brooklyn Black.

Staying true to the NS family’s iconic design, the NS400Z incorporates contemporary elements to enhance its appeal. Notable features include an LED projector headlight with lightning bolt-shaped LED DRLs, LED turn signals, an underbelly exhaust, and a gold-coated USD fork. Sporting the same fuel tank as the Pulsar NS200 but with larger, more muscular extensions, the NS400Z exudes a bold presence on the road.

At the core of the powerful Pulsar model beats the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in Bajaj Dominar 400 and the KTM RC 390. This engine pumps out 39.4bhp and 35Nm of torque, matched with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The top speed of the Bajaj Pulsae NS400Z is 154km/h and weighing around 174 kg with a 12-litre fuel tank.

Equipped with a gas-charged monoshock and a 43mm inverted fork featuring a distinctive gold finish. Unlike the aluminum unit seen in the Dominar 400, it opts for a box-section swingarm, contributing to improved stability and handling dynamics. The braking setup comprises a 320mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at the rear. Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, this streetfighter comes standard with dual-channel ABS, prioritizing safety and performance for riders.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a comprehensive range of features, encompassing four distinct riding modes: road, rain, sport, and off-road. Additionally, it boasts a color LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity, facilitating turn-by-turn navigation and music control. A lap timer adds a sporty touch to the bike's capabilities.

The instrument cluster is equipped with various indicators, including a gear position display, a prominent speedometer, a bar-style fuel gauge, a tachometer, and a section for odometer and trip meter readings. Noteworthy additions to the NS400Z's arsenal include switchable traction control and 5-step adjustable levers, enhancing both convenience and performance for riders.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Bookings are currently open for a nominal fee of Rs 5,000, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the first week of June 2024.