Bajaj Set To Launch The World’s First CNG Bike In India Soon!

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch the world’s first motorcycle powered by CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) in the next quarter, according to the Managing Director of the company Rajiv Bajaj. This news comes earlier than the initially expected 2025 launch.

In a recent TV channel interview, Rajiv Bajaj stated, “The Bajaj CNG motorcycle has the potential to achieve what Hero Honda did, which is to cut the fuel in half”.

Although specific details about the upcoming motorcycle are currently unavailable, Rajiv Bajaj did share that the CNG prototype exhibits lower emission levels in comparison to traditional internal combustion vehicles. Providing some context, the CNG prototype demonstrated a 50% reduction in CO2, a 75% decrease in carbon monoxide, a nearly 90% less non-methane hydrocarbons. These figures suggest an efficient and cleaner combustion cycle.

Moreover, Rajiv Bajaj mentioned that the company plans to unveil the ‘biggest pulsar ever’ in the early part of the financial year 2025. He emphasized that the company is operating at full capacity, concentrating on super segmentation of brands like Pulsar.