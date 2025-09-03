National Highways Logistics Management Sign Agreement With Uttarakhand Tourism Department To Develop Two Ropeway Projects Worth ₹6,800 Crore

File Image |

Dehradun: The National Highways Logistics Management Limited, a special purpose vehicle under the road transport and highway ministry, on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Uttarakhand tourism department to develop two ropeway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore.

The two proposed ropeways include Sonprayag–Kedarnath of 12.9 km length with an estimated cost of Rs 4,100 crore, and 12.4-km Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib project worth Rs 2,700 crore. These projects are expected to expand ropeway connectivity and strengthen the state's economy by boosting tourism.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta and state tourism, religious affairs and culture minister Satpal Maharaj.

This agreement will give global recognition to the state's religious and cultural heritage and will provide new direction to tourism, employment generation, and environmental conservation, Dhami said on the occasion.This is a significant day in terms of ropeway development in the state, Union Minister Ajay Tamta said.

With the construction of these ropeways, devotees will find it much easier to visit Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, he said.This agreement will play an important role in the development of tourism in the state, Satpal Maharaj said.

