Bajaj's First CNG Motorcycle Spotted In India, Launch Expected Soon

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to release the world’s first motorcycle running on CNG in the next quarter, as announced by the company’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj. Testing of the world’s first CNG motorcycle has been underway for months, and the bike has been recently spotted on the roads.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike was recently spotted covered in a heavy camouflage alongside the Bajaj Platina 110. It features a horizontally positioned CNG cylinder beneath its long, flat seat. In spy images, a large gap on the fuel tank suggests it’s designed for accessing the CNG cylinder’s valve.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto | PTI

It’s reported that the bike will have a larger engine capacity because CNG doesn’t provide as much as power as petrol. The new Bajaj CNG bike comes with a sturdy handlebar, knuckle guard, upswept exhaust, and a larger tyre hugger. It also features digital instrument cluster. Suspension duties are handles by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Breaking is managed by front disc and rear drum breaks.

In a recent TV interview, Rajiv Bajaj stated, “The Bajaj CNG motorcycle has the potential to achieve what Hero Honda did, which is to cut the fuel in half”.

Although specific details about the upcoming motorcycle are currently unavailable, Rajiv Bajaj did share that the CNG prototype exhibits lower emission levels in comparison to traditional internal combustion vehicles. Providing some context, the CNG prototype demonstrated a 50% reduction in CO2, a 75% decrease in carbon monoxide, a nearly 90% less non-methane hydrocarbons. These figures suggest an efficient and cleaner combustion cycle.

Moreover, Rajiv Bajaj mentioned that the company plans to unveil the ‘biggest pulsar ever’ in the early part of the financial year 2025. He emphasized that the company is operating at full capacity, concentrating on super segmentation of brands like Pulsar.