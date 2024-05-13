 Skoda Offers Massive Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh on Kushaq, Slavia in May
Skoda Offers Massive Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh on Kushaq, Slavia in May

The Skoda Kushaq SUV is available with discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, depending on the variant.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq |

Skoda is rolling out some enticing offers for its Kushaq midsize SUV and Slavia sedan this month. These include cash discounts, a complimentary 3-year/45,000 km maintenance package, and extended warranty (5 years or 1.25 lakh km), whichever comes first. However, if you are eyeing the Superb sendan or Kodiaq seven-seater SUV, which are only available as CBUs, there are no official benefits up for grabs.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq SUV is available with discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, depending on the variant. It’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh, which includes the top-of-the-line Monte Carlo trims featuring several cosmetic enhancements. There are four powertrain options for the Kushaq: a 115bhp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions, and a 150bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox choices.

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia |

For those interested in the Skoda Slavia, discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are on offer. The sedan comes with a price tag ranging from Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 19.12 lakh. Just like the Kushaq, the Slavia also offers the same four powertrain options to choose from.

article-image

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia come with several special editions. Last year, Skoda introduced the Matte and Elegance editions, while the Slavia Style Edition was recently launched. The company has plans to launch a compact SUV next year, along with unveiling facelifts for the Kushaq and Slavia, and reintroducing the Octavia in the market.

