 Nazara Subsidiaries Give ₹18 Cr Loans, UK Arm To Use Funds For Expansion
Nazara Technologies’ subsidiaries have lent nearly Rs 18 crore to its UK arm to support working capital, acquisitions, and expansion. Kiddopia, Sportskeeda, and Mauritius units together extended the loans.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Nazara Technologies’ subsidiaries have lent nearly Rs 18 crore to its UK arm to support working capital, acquisitions, and expansion. | Nazara Technologies

New Delhi: Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies has arranged fresh funding for its UK-based unit. The company’s three wholly-owned subsidiaries have extended loans worth nearly Rs 17.73 crore to Nazara Technologies UK Ltd. These loans will help the UK arm with working capital needs, acquisitions, and growth plans, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Break-up of the Loans

Nazara explained that the loans have been structured through three of its subsidiaries:

Kiddopia Inc – This subsidiary, which operates through Paper Boat Apps Pvt Ltd, has given a loan of up to USD 1 million (around Rs 8.73 crore).

Sportskeeda Inc – A subsidiary of Absolute Sports Pvt Ltd, has provided up to USD 572,443 (about Rs 5 crore).

Nazara Technologies (Mauritius) – This overseas arm has extended a loan of up to GBP 367,000 (about Rs 4 crore).

All these loans were formalised through agreements signed on August 26, 2025. The disbursement will take place in one or more tranches depending on requirements.

Purpose of the Funding

According to Nazara, the funds will be used by its UK entity for:

- Meeting day-to-day working capital needs

- Supporting business expansion and acquisitions in international markets

- Strengthening overall operations in the UK

Why it Matters

Nazara Technologies has been steadily expanding its global presence through strategic investments and acquisitions. By funding its UK arm directly from its subsidiaries, the company is ensuring that growth plans in the European market are not delayed due to lack of resources.

