Flight Ticket Cancellation: Big Relief For Flyers! Cancel Or Modify Your Flight Tickets For Free — Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

New Delhi: In a major relief for air travelers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed new rules allowing passengers to cancel or modify flight tickets for free within 48 hours of booking. According to news agency PTI, airlines will soon be required to offer a 'Look-in Option' giving travelers a 48-hour window during which they can cancel or change their bookings without paying any additional fee.

However, if a passenger decides to switch to another flight, they will have to pay the prevailing fare for that new flight at the time of modification. This move aims to bring transparency and flexibility to the ticket booking and refund system, which has long been a concern among passengers.

Who Can Avail the Benefit

The DGCA’s proposed rule will apply only to domestic flights booked at least 5 days before departure and international flights booked at least 15 days in advance. Once the 48-hour window expires, regular cancellation or modification fees will apply as per airline policy.

This new rule is designed to give passengers enough flexibility for last-minute changes while ensuring that airlines can manage seat inventory effectively.

Bookings via Travel Agents and Refund Responsibility

The DGCA clarified that even if passengers book tickets through travel agents or online portals, the airline will remain responsible for processing refunds, as agents are considered representatives of airlines. Airlines will also need to ensure that all refund requests are processed within 21 working days.

No Fee for Name Corrections and Medical Emergencies

Under the proposed rules, if a passenger books a ticket directly through an airline’s website and notices a spelling error in the name within 24 hours, the airline cannot charge any fee for correcting it.

In cases of medical emergencies, passengers will be entitled to either a full refund or a credit shell, which can be used for future travel. The DGCA has sought public and stakeholder feedback on the draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) by November 30.

If implemented, this regulation will greatly improve passenger convenience, ensure fair refund practices, and enhance transparency in airline operations.