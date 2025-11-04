 Tata Titan Stock Soars, Records All-Time High After Q2 Profit Surge, Should Investors Buy Now?
Titan shares hit a 52-week high after a 59 percent Q2 profit rise to Rs 1,120 crore. Strong performance across jewelry, watches, eyewear, and emerging businesses boosts investor confidence and future outlook.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Titan Shares Surge on Strong Quarterly Performance. |

Mumbai: Titan Company’s shares soared on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, following the announcement of robust quarterly results, reaching a 52-week high. The company reported a 59 percent year-on-year profit growth for Q2 FY2026, with net profit rising from Rs 704 crore to Rs 1,120 crore. The strong earnings triggered significant investor enthusiasm, pushing the stock to Rs 3,817.75 by early afternoon, a 2.41 percent increase.

Market Response and Broker Ratings

Following Titan’s impressive performance, Morgan Stanley set a target price of Rs 3,953, maintaining an ‘overweight’ rating. Titan’s growth in revenue, expanding customer base, and strong performance in the jewelry sector contributed to today’s rally. The stock traded above all major moving averages and emerged as the biggest gainer in Nifty 50 and Sensex indices. Over one month, the stock gained 11 percent, over six months 14 percent, and year-to-date performance stands at 17 percent, with five-year returns exceeding 200 percent.

Segment-wise Performance: Jewelry, Watches, Eyewear

Titan’s jewelry segment performed exceptionally, with domestic brands Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya reporting an 18 percent revenue increase to Rs 12,460 crore. Gold exchange offers and rising gold prices boosted sales, while international jewelry business doubled revenue in markets like the UAE and North America. Titan’s watch segment grew 13 percent to Rs 1,477 crore, driven by premium watches, while eyewear revenue rose 9 percent to Rs 220 crore, led by strong sunglasses demand. Emerging businesses, including Taneira, fragrances, and women’s bags, saw revenue rise 34 percent to Rs 142 crore.

Expansion and Future Outlook

During Q2, Titan opened 34 new stores in India across Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane, and a new Tanishq store in Virginia, USA. Morgan Stanley noted that Titan’s Q2 results exceeded expectations across revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, with EBITDA margin at 11.5 percent, 64 basis points above consensus. Strong festive demand is expected to drive continued growth.

Investor Takeaway

Titan’s diversified business performance, coupled with strategic expansions and strong festive season demand, positions it as a promising investment, with brokerage firms recommending a positive outlook for potential gains.

