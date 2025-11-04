 Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart’s Rs 7,278 crore IPO witnessed 13 percent GMP growth and 2.02 times overall subscription. Strong investor demand and solid business fundamentals highlight growing confidence in the eyewear retailer’s market debut.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Lenskart IPO Opens Strong with Rs 7,278 Crore Issue Size. |

Mumbai: Lenskart Solutions has launched its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO), valued at Rs 7,278.02 crore, open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, 2025. The shares are scheduled for listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 10, 2025.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares totaling Rs 5,128.02 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, with a face value of Rs 2. The registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Read Also
Lenskart IPO Opens For Subscription, ₹7,200 Crore Issue Creates Buzz – Should You Invest Or...
article-image

Retail investors can subscribe for a minimum of 37 shares, requiring an investment of approximately Rs 14,874 at the upper price band.

Investor Quota and Employee Benefits

FPJ Shorts
GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports
GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Bikaner-Sabarmati Express; Accused Held
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Bikaner-Sabarmati Express; Accused Held
Tamil Nadu Board Releases 2026 SSLC And Plus Two Exam Dates; Class 10 From March 11, Class 12 From March 2
Tamil Nadu Board Releases 2026 SSLC And Plus Two Exam Dates; Class 10 From March 11, Class 12 From March 2
Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign
Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign

As per the company’s draft red herring prospectus, 75 percent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10 percent for retail investors. Lenskart has also announced an employee discount of Rs 19 per share, giving company staff a price advantage.

Read Also
Eyewear Retailer Lenskart Solutions Fixes Price Band Of ₹382-402 Per Share For Upcoming IPO,...
article-image

Company Profile and Promoter Details

Founded in 2008, Lenskart is one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer eyewear brands, offering prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 2,723 stores globally — 2,067 in India and 656 overseas, including markets like Japan and Thailand.

Before the IPO, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi collectively held a 19.85 percent stake, which will reduce to 17.52 percent post-listing.

Read Also
SBI Mutual Fund Invests ₹100 Crore In Eyewear Retailer Lenskart Solutions In Pre-IPO Funding Round
article-image

GMP and Subscription Updates

According to Investorgain, Lenskart’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) has surged to Rs 55 as of November 4, 2025, 11:02 AM, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 457 — about 13.68 percent higher than the issue price.

By Day 2 (November 3), the IPO was subscribed 2.02 times, with retail investors oversubscribing 3.35 times, QIBs 1.64 times, and NIIs 1.89 times.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting...

GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting...

Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27%...

Bajaj Finance Disburses Record Number Of Consumer Loans During The Festive Season, Registering 27%...

SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As...

SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As...

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

India Leads In Pay Fairness Sentiment, Only 11% Workers Report Dissatisfaction Compared To 27% In...

India Leads In Pay Fairness Sentiment, Only 11% Workers Report Dissatisfaction Compared To 27% In...