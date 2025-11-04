Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart IPO Opens Strong with Rs 7,278 Crore Issue Size. |

Mumbai: Lenskart Solutions has launched its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO), valued at Rs 7,278.02 crore, open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, 2025. The shares are scheduled for listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 10, 2025.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares totaling Rs 5,128.02 crore. The price band is fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, with a face value of Rs 2. The registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Retail investors can subscribe for a minimum of 37 shares, requiring an investment of approximately Rs 14,874 at the upper price band.

Investor Quota and Employee Benefits

As per the company’s draft red herring prospectus, 75 percent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10 percent for retail investors. Lenskart has also announced an employee discount of Rs 19 per share, giving company staff a price advantage.

Company Profile and Promoter Details

Founded in 2008, Lenskart is one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer eyewear brands, offering prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 2,723 stores globally — 2,067 in India and 656 overseas, including markets like Japan and Thailand.

Before the IPO, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi collectively held a 19.85 percent stake, which will reduce to 17.52 percent post-listing.

GMP and Subscription Updates

According to Investorgain, Lenskart’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) has surged to Rs 55 as of November 4, 2025, 11:02 AM, implying an estimated listing price of Rs 457 — about 13.68 percent higher than the issue price.

By Day 2 (November 3), the IPO was subscribed 2.02 times, with retail investors oversubscribing 3.35 times, QIBs 1.64 times, and NIIs 1.89 times.